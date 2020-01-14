READ: Pelosi statement on timing of appointment of House impeachment managers and sending articles of impeachment to Senate

Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for a vote on Wednesday to appoint managers for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Read her statement below:

“In December, the House upheld its Constitutional duty to defend democracy For The People: passing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. I am proud of the moral courage of Members to honor the vision of our Founders for a Republic, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform to defend it and the aspirations of our children to live freely within it.

“The Senate GOP Leader has signed on to a dismissal resolution. A dismissal is a cover-up. The American people will fully understand the Senate’s move to begin the trial without witnesses and documents as a pure political cover-up. Leader McConnell and the President are afraid of more facts coming to light.

“The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial. The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday, January 15.

“The President and the Senators will be held accountable.”