Delaware GOP leader is ousted after comment singling out Jewish supporters of Trump impeachment

Politics

A Republican Party leader in Delaware has been kicked out of office after making a comment on Facebook that her colleagues called anti-Semitic.

The Sussex County Republican Committee voted Monday to remove Nelly Jordan from her position as its vice chair, according to Jane Brady, the chair of the Delaware Republican Party. Committee members were asked to vote on whether they had confidence in Jordan’s ability to continue on in a leadership position.

Jordan was criticized earlier this month for an anti-Semitic Facebook post in which she denounced impeachment by singling out Jewish people and claiming those who support impeaching President Donald Trump are Jews “in name only,” the Delaware News Journal reported.

CNN has reached out to Jordan but has not received a response.

Jordan issued an apology last week in a letter to the editor that appeared in the Delaware State News.

“I apologize for raising questions about a people, a faith, and a culture whose beliefs span a broad political spectrum. No matter how heated our collective discourse becomes, it should never cross the line as I did,” she wrote.

Brady said that she spoke to Jordan, who did not deny that she made the comments but did deny that they were anti-Semitic.

“They were hurtful and offended people and showed disrespect by the manner in which she referred to people of the Jewish faith, and that’s enough for the people who elected her to lose confidence in her,” Brady told CNN. “There are some people who thought her comments were anti-Semitic, and there are some who thought they were not.”

In a statement to CNN, an official for the Republican National Committee said, “We condemn hateful, anti-Semitic comments in the strongest possible terms. There’s no place for them in the Republican Party.”