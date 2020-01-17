It’s Michelle Obama’s birthday. And her husband wants you to know it

Politics

Former first lady Michelle Obama turns 56 today. And her husband is here to make sure we all know it.

On Friday, Barack Obama continued his streak of heart-felt posts for his wife with a photo collage, wishing her a happy birthday. He posted it on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!,” the former president wrote in his posts.

The black and white photos show the love birds hugging, kissing, and mugging for the camera.

This has been a pretty good week for Michelle Obama.

She, along with her husband, is coming off an Oscar nomination for the film “American Factory.” It’s the first film made by the Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions.