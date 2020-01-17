READ: Justice Department releases 176 more pages of Mueller documents to CNN and BuzzFeed

Politics

CNN has received another 176 pages of notes from major witness interviews during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

This is the fourth time CNN has gotten documents like these from the Justice Department regarding the Mueller investigation, as part of a lawsuit in conjunction with BuzzFeed News.

The memos, called 302s by the FBI, were typed up by agents or prosecutors after they questioned each witness. The Justice Department has kept many of the memos heavily redacted as they continue to release them this year.

Read the documents here: