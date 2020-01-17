Top 2020 Democrats to face Iowa voters in CNN town halls one week before caucuses

Politics

The leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will deliver closing arguments to Iowa voters in live, back-to-back CNN town halls airing on consecutive nights one week before the Iowa caucuses.

The hour-long town halls will air in primetime on January 28 and 29 from the campus of Drake University and feature questions from Iowa Democrats and CNN moderators, the network announced Friday.

On January 28, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear at 8 p.m. ET, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 p.m. ET, businessman Andrew Yang at 10 p.m. ET, and businessman Tom Steyer at 11 p.m. ET.

The next night, former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9 p.m. ET and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 10 p.m. ET.

The town halls will air on CNN, CNN en Espanol, CNN International, CNN Airport Network, and stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV, and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN’s SiriusXM Channels, and the Westwood One Radio Network.

The network said invitations were extended to Democratic candidates who qualified and participated in this past week’s Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debate as well as Democratic candidates whose polling average was at least 3% in the past 10 national telephone polls released between November 26 and January 17.

In the event Sens. Klobuchar, Warren and Sanders are unable to attend their respective town halls in Iowa because of the Senate impeachment trial, a CNN spokesperson said the network would host these town halls in Washington, DC, for the candidates with Iowa voters.

The spokesperson noted that additional details, including moderators, will be announced at a later date and added the audience will be comprised of invited Iowa Democrats.