Trump blasts impeachment by ‘radical left’ and touts trade deals to farmers

Politics

President Donald Trump touted his two recent trade policies Sunday night at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual conference, but his biggest applause line came when he went off script to talk about impeachment.

“We’re achieving what no administration has ever achieved before, and what do I get out of it? Tell me. I get impeached. That’s what I get out of it. By these radical left lunatics. I get impeached. But that’s OK. The farmers are sticking with Trump. They’re sticking with Trump,” he said, to which the crowd gave the President a standing ovation.

This is the third year he’s spoken at the conference. He was introduced by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Trump came out to his normal song, “God Bless the USA,” but walked the stage for the entire song, posing for photos before he took the lectern.

Trump opened his speech to declare, “We did it.” He was referencing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement being passed by the Senate and sent to his desk, which he is expected to sign soon, and the Phase One Trade agreement with China signed last week.

He thanked the crowd for sticking with him throughout the turbulent trade war before pulling out a Wall Street Journal article from his suit pocket with poll numbers saying Trump has support from 83% of farmers and ranchers. He then quipped that he wants to know about the other 17%.

“I want to know really who are the 17%. Who are they? Who the hell are the 17%? Anybody in here from the 17%? Don’t raise your hand, it may be dangerous,” he said.

Trump recognized Texas leaders, including Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, one of the President’s biggest advocates in the Lone Star State, and complimented his “big beautiful” cowboy hat.

“I wish we could wear them in Washington or New York,” he said, talking about the hats. “Because I would be the biggest buyer of that hat.”

The President briefly touched on the 2020 race referencing “socialists like Bernie Sanders” and Elizabeth Warren, who he once again referred to by a term widely considered to be an ethnic slur.