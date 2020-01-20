READ: White House Senate brief argues impeachment process a ‘charade’

Politics

President Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday filed a lengthy response to charges he abused his office and obstructed Congress, decrying the attempt to remove him from office as a “charade” and calling on senators to quickly reject it.

The legal brief amounts to a preview of the case Trump’s lawyers will make on the Senate floor when the impeachment trial commences this week.

Read the brief here: cnn.com/2020/01/20/politics/white-house-brief-senate/index.html