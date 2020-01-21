Clinton says ‘nobody likes’ Sanders and won’t commit to backing him if he’s the Democratic nominee

Politics

Hillary Clinton blasts Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary, saying “nobody likes him” and telling The Hollywood Reporter that she won’t commit to endorsing and campaigning for him if he’s the Democratic 2020 nominee.

Clinton was engaged in a bitter and drawn-out fight during the 2016 Democratic primary, which she ultimately won before losing to President Donald Trump in the general election.

Asked in the new interview, which was published on Tuesday, if she would endorse and campaign for the Vermont senator if he was the nominee, Clinton demurred, saying “I’m not going to go there yet” and citing the ongoing primary season. Sanders is a top candidate in the field.

She cited not only Sanders but “the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

In the documentary, Clinton blasted Sanders’ record on Capitol Hill.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Asked if that assessment still holds, Clinton replied, “Yes, it does.”

CNN has reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment.

