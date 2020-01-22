More impeachment trial scenes the Senate TV cameras won’t show

Politics

Press access to the Senate chamber for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump remains severely restricted, and the only television coverage is through cameras controlled by the Senate itself.

As the trial plays out, the public has not seen senators — in possible violation of Senate trial rules — standing and walking away from their desks. Or the protester who dashed into the gallery. And the cameras missed moments like Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, sending a note early Wednesday morning to the dais, right before Chief Justice John Roberts admonished the legal teams.

Sketch artist Bill Hennessy has been in the Senate chamber, however.

