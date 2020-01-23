CNN and The Des Moines Register to release final Iowa caucus poll February 1

Politics

CNN and The Des Moines Register will release their final Iowa caucus poll on Saturday, February 1, providing key insight into where Democratic presidential candidates stand just two days before the caucuses on February 3.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo will anchor a special event in Des Moines, Iowa, at the time of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll’s release at 9 p.m. ET, and will be joined by CNN colleagues Dana Bash, David Chalian and John King, as well as political pollster and president of Iowa-based polling firm Selzer & Company, J. Ann Selzer and Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for The Des Moines Register.

Recent polls suggest four Democratic hopefuls are locked in a four-way standoff in the state. The last CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released earlier in January showed Iowa’s likely caucusgoers closely divided among Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (20%), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (17%), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16%) and former Vice President Joe Biden (15%). A recent Monmouth University poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers voters found a close race among Biden (24%), Sanders (18%), Buttigieg (17%) and Warren (15%) as well.

Several contenders, including Warren, Sanders and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, are off the campaign trail as they preside over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Buttigieg and Biden, meanwhile, have picked up the pace with campaign events in the state.

Many Iowans say they are still undecided on who they want to go up against President Donald Trump in the general election. Around one in eight likely caucusgoers still had no first choice in the last CNN/Des Moines Register poll, even with caucus day about three weeks away at the time.

Iowa’s caucus rules require candidates to reach 15% at most individual voting sites in order to amass delegates.