Israel’s Prime Minister and opposition leader will visit White House to discuss ‘prospect of peace’ next week

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that Israel’s Prime Minister and opposition leader will visit the White House next week to discuss “regional issues as well as the prospect of peace.”

The announcement comes as reports suggest a potential reveal of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan could be imminent.

Pence, who was in Jerusalem for a gathering of world leaders to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, extended the invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from President Donald Trump. He also announced that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz will also attend the meeting at the White House next week.

The unveiling of the plan, which is being spearheaded by Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner,, has been delayed amid the months-long period of turmoil in Israeli politics with the country due to hold an unprecedented third national election in less than a year in March.

The Trump administration released the economic portion of its peace plan during a conference with mainly regional officials in Bahrain last June, but it has yet to unveil the political portion, which will address the most intractable issues — like the matter of Palestinian statehood, the status of Jerusalem and the fate of Palestinian refugees — to resolving the conflict.

