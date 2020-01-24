CNN announces Democratic presidential town halls in New Hampshire

Politics

CNN will host eight Democratic presidential town halls across two nights in New Hampshire, just days before voters head to the polls for the primary on February 11, the network announced Friday.

The town halls will air in primetime from the campus of Saint Anselm College on February 5 and 6 and provide the candidates an opportunity to deliver their closing arguments to the “first-in-the-nation” primary voters.

The candidates will appear in back-to-back hours and take questions directly from the audience and a CNN moderator. The town halls will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNN Airport Network, and stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV, and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN’s SiriusXM Channels, and the Westwood One Radio Network.

The network said that additional details, including moderators, will be announced at a later date and added the audience will be comprised of invited New Hampshire Democrats and independents who say they will vote in the Democratic primary, as well as Saint Anslem College students.

Here’s the full lineup:

Wednesday, February 5:

Thursday, February 6: