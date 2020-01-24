What Donald Trump is doing during impeachment

Politics

After months of wrangling, the Senate’s impeachment trial, at last, began this week.

But that doesn’t mean the wrangling is over.

The Democrats acting as the House’s impeachment managers have spent the week arguing why President Donald Trump should be impeached, and have sought to aim their message at convincing four Republicans to vote with them for witnesses in the trial.

Republicans, meanwhile, say the Democrats aren’t doing anything new. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump confidant, said Friday that the President is “bored” with the proceedings.

Trump’s impeachment hasn’t stopped him from showing off his presidential duties. He traveled to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum this week, where this year’s agenda centered on tackling the climate crisis. He touted the US’ economy and called climate change activists “perennial prophets of doom.”

Back in Washington, Trump spoke at the anti-abortion-rights March for Life on Friday, making him the first sitting president to appear at the annual event.

He’s also stayed busy online. Before noon on Friday, Trump had sent 54 tweets (including retweets), mostly about Democrats and … of course … the impeachment.

The Point: Whether it was his own impeachment trial or events on the world’s stage, Trump was center stage this week.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 15 headlines.