US soldier dies in Syria, Defense Department says

A US soldier has died in Syria, the US Defense Department announced Saturday.

Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, from Wilmington, North Carolina, died Friday in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, according to a release by the department.

Moore died “during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations,” and the incident is under investigation, according to the department.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, NC.