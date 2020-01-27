Ex-DC councilman starts campaign for his old job 10 days after resigning

Politics

A disgraced former Washington, DC, council member will run for his Ward 2 council seat again, according to the city’s Board of Elections database.

Jack Evans resigned just 10 days ago amid ethics violations related to the Democrat’s outside employment as a lawyer and consultant and how that conflicted with his position on the council.

A 10-week investigation was launched last year after The Washington Post first reported on Evans’ possible violations. The probe identified 11 ethical violations by Evans, according to a 100-page report on the probe published last month.

Evans picked up petitions Monday to qualify for the upcoming primary and special election for his seat, as first reported by NBC Washington.

Evans was DC’s longest-serving elected official before his resignation. He first won office in a 1991 special election.

His ward, Ward 2, covers neighborhoods like Dupont Circle, Georgetown and parts of downtown Washington that include the White House and the National Mall.

So far, there are six other candidates in the race for Evans’ seat including Patrick Kennedy, his former 2016 reelection campaign co-chair.

The primary for the vacant seat is slated for June 2 and the special election is set for June 16.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the date of the primary and special elections for the Ward 2 seat.