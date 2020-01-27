READ: Trump’s attorneys ask Supreme Court to block his financial documents from being turned over to investigators
President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers told the Supreme Court Monday that the House of Representatives and a Manhattan prosecutor should not be able to subpoena the President’s longtime accounting firm and banks for his financial records, in a monumental dispute concerning separation of powers and claims of absolute immunity that will be heard by the justices later this term.
Read the filings here: cnn.com/2020/01/27/politics/trump-attorneys-supreme-court-block-financial-documents/index.html
