CNN announces Democratic presidential town halls in New Hampshire

CNN will host eight Democratic presidential town halls across two nights in New Hampshire, just days before voters head to the polls for the primary on February 11, the network announced Friday.

The town halls will air in primetime from the campus of Saint Anselm College on February 5 and 6 and provide the candidates an opportunity to deliver their closing arguments to the “first-in-the-nation” primary voters.

The candidates will appear in back-to-back hours and take questions directly from the audience and a CNN moderator. The town halls will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNN Airport Network, and stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV, and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN’s SiriusXM Channels, and the Westwood One Radio Network.

A network spokesperson said invitations will be extended to candidates who qualify to participate in the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debate, scheduled to take place on February 7, 2020. The deadline to qualify to participate in a CNN New Hampshire town hall, the spokesperson noted, was 11:59 p.m. ET on February 4. Deval Patrick, who has not yet qualified for the February 7 debate, was offered an opportunity to participate in a CNN New Hampshire town hall, as part of the network’s commitment to hosting individual town halls with the Democratic presidential candidates, the spokesperson added.

The network said that additional details, including moderators, will be announced at a later date and added the audience will be comprised of invited New Hampshire Democrats and independents who say they will vote in the Democratic primary, as well as Saint Anslem College students.

Here’s the full lineup:

Wednesday, February 5:

Thursday, February 6:

This story has been updated with additional information about how invitations to the town halls were extended.