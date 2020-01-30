DC mayor endorses Michael Bloomberg for president

Politics

The mayor of Washington, DC, announced her support for Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid on Thursday, the latest in a series of endorsements Bloomberg hopes will help build momentum for his campaign beyond the early voting states.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, “is a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done. He’s a mentor & friend & I’m proud to endorse him for president,” Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, wrote in a tweet.

The endorsement comes as the Democratic field is focused on the upcoming Iowa caucuses and other early-voting states while Bloomberg continues his effort to build moment toward Super Tuesday.

The two-term mayor added in a statement that Bloomberg “is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump and has a blueprint to rebuild America and improve the quality of life for all Americans.”

Bloomberg, a late-entry to the race, has recently received a number of endorsements from mayors across the country, including Mayor Alan Webber of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Mayor Gary McCarthy of Schenectady, New York. His campaign was also backed earlier this month by Judith Sheindlin, aka “Judge Judy.”

Bloomberg is one of the more moderate candidates currently in the running and has cast himself as a problem solver on the campaign trail. Since announcing his run in November, the billionaire has focused on expensive ad buys and building a robust operation in potential battleground states with top political strategists.