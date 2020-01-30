Three Democratic attorneys general sue over Equal Rights Amendment

Politics

Three attorneys general of states that recently ratified the Equal Rights Amendment are suing to have the amendment added to the Constitution, challenging a Justice Department opinion that the deadline for passage expired decades ago.

In a complaint filed Thursday, the attorneys general of Virginia, Illinois and Nevada are asking the US District Court in Washington, DC, to force the archivist of the United States, who administers the ratification process, to acknowledge the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

The suit is the first legal response by liberal-leaning states to force ERA’s passage following Virginia’s ratification earlier this week, which supporters say is the final step toward the 38-state threshold necessary to enshrine an amendment in the US Constitution. Opponents argue the deadline to pass the amendment expired decades ago, and several states that were among the 38 have since rescinded their support.

The three Democratic attorneys general — Mark Herring of Virginia, Kwame Raoul of Illinois and Aaron Ford of Nevada — argue that the amendment is valid under Article V of the Constitution, which lays out the amendment process, and that the archivist does not have the authority over which amendments are added.

The Justice Department has disagreed. Responding to a lawsuit brought by three conservative-leaning states, its Office of Legal Counsel declared earlier this month that the deadline to ratify the ERA has expired and the matter is no longer pending before the states. In doing so, the Justice Department has blocked the archivist from taking action.

Following Virginia’s ratification on Monday, Herring threatened to “take action to ensure the will of Virginians is carried out” if the archivist refused to take action.

Congress passed the ERA in 1972, giving states a seven-year window to ratify the amendment. That deadline was later extended by three years to 1982.

The approval of three-fourths of state legislatures are required to ratify an amendment, though five states that formerly passed the ERA decades ago rescinded their support. Nevada ratified the ERA in 2017 and Illinois in 2018.

This story is breaking and will be updated.