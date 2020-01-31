Day 10: Scenes from the Senate impeachment trial you couldn’t see on TV

Politics

In the most dramatic moment of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the Senate voted to move ahead without calling witnesses, ensuring what will be a smooth road to acquittal next week. But as has been the case for the full trial, the Senate controls what the public sees on television.

Sketch artist Bill Hennessy has been in the chamber to help fill in the picture. Here’s what he saw Friday:

