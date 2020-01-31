Day 10: Scenes from the Senate impeachment trial you couldn’t see on TV
In the most dramatic moment of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the Senate voted to move ahead without calling witnesses, ensuring what will be a smooth road to acquittal next week. But as has been the case for the full trial, the Senate controls what the public sees on television.
Sketch artist Bill Hennessy has been in the chamber to help fill in the picture. Here’s what he saw Friday:
See more scenes from the Senate trial:
Day 1: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV
Day 2: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV
Day 3: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV
Day 4: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV
Day 5: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV
Day 6: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV
Day 7: Impeachment trial scenes featuring Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mitt Romney you can’t see on TV
Day 8: Sketches from the first Senate impeachment Q&A session
Day 9: Scenes of Rand Paul and the impeachment trial the Senate didn’t show on TV
Comments
1 Comment
News Flash… CNN and the Z have actually assumed that Americans are tuned into this sham… well- they’re not !
The 2016 elections drew 71 million viewers- the midterms 36 million- the Kavanaugh hearings 20 million… the House impeachment hearings… about 5 million a day !
Americans on both sides of the aisle do not care to watch the Democrat party slander our great President- disgrace our US constitution- or listen to Adam Schiff’s ongoing attempts at a political coup against our duly elected President- a treasonous act- so bring in the MP’s and haul this beady-eyed moron off to the big house- and pick up Hillary and Obama along the way- boy they sure went quiet didn’t they !