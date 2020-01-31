READ: McConnell introduces resolution to dictate next steps of the impeachment trial
Leaders of the US Senate struck an agreement to hold the final vote on whether to acquit President Donald Trump on the two articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a resolution for the next steps in the impeachment trial on Friday evening.
Read that resolution here: cnn.com/2020/01/31/politics/senate-resolution-impeachment-articles/index.html
Comments
1 Comment
The next move should be to haul Adam Schiff’s bony hind-end into a jail cell for treasonous acts against the US Constitution- our Duly Elected President- and the American people !
Put him in the cell along with Comey-McCabe-Brennan-Hillary-and Obama- the Treasonous Six !