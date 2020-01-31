Suspects arrested after SUV breaches Mar-a-Lago security

Politics

An SUV breached security checkpoints heading toward the main entrance of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida on Friday, and officials shot at the vehicle, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people are in custody, authorities said.

CNN has reached out to Secret Service and the White House regarding the incident.

The President and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive at Mar-a-Lago Friday evening and stay through the weekend.

The President frequently stays at the property on weekends. The property is heavily monitored by Secret Service when the President is staying there.

At least three people have breached security to enter the resort in a just over a year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.