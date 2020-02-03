Justice Department releases more Mueller documents to CNN and BuzzFeed

Politics

The Justice Department has released another 300 pages of notes from major witness interviews from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The documents, received by CNN, include 302s from Andrew McCabe, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and Steve Bannon.

This is the fifth time CNN has gotten documents like these from the Justice Department regarding the Mueller investigation, as part of a lawsuit in conjunction with BuzzFeed News.

So far, the previous releases have fleshed out details that Mueller summarized in his final report regarding the actions of President Donald Trump and his campaign. The memos have revealed, for instance, how top Trump campaign officials witnessed the President and other Trump campaign officials pushing for the release of stolen Democratic emails and supported a conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked the Democrats in 2016.

The memos, called 302s by the FBI, were typed up by agents or prosecutors after they questioned each witness. The Justice Department has kept many of the memos heavily redacted as they continue to release them this year.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.