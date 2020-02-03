READ: Iowa Democratic Party statement on delay in caucus results

Politics

The Iowa Democratic Party said late Monday night that the delay in results from the state’s caucuses was due to “inconsistencies in the reporting” of the three sets of results being used.

Read the full statement below:

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.” — Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure