Roberts, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Kagan to attend State of the Union

Chief Justice John Roberts, who has recently spent hours in Congress presiding over Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, will return Tuesday night to attend the President’s State of the Union address, a Supreme Court spokesperson said.

In the past, Roberts has expressed mixed feelings about the event, but he has always attended.

A court spokesperson told CNN Roberts will be joined by the two justices whom Trump nominated to the high court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Elena Kagan will also be there.

Although Justice Stephen Breyer usually attends the event, he will miss it this year because he is traveling and came down with flu-like symptoms, the spokesperson said.

The justices’ wives — Jane Roberts, Ashley Kavanaugh and Louise Gorsuch — will be in the chamber as well as Maureen Scalia, wife of late justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump is set to deliver his third official State of the Union address to the nation from the US Capitol on Tuesday, the night before the Senate is scheduled to render its verdict on his impeachment trial.

Trump has used past addresses to highlight his administration’s victories, target his political enemies and push forward on efforts to fulfill his vision for the country.

But this Tuesday, Trump is expected underscore what his administration has done and what he claims Democrats have failed to do in the unique context of impeachment and election season.

