RNC chairwoman disagrees with her uncle Mitt Romney on impeachment vote

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel disagreed with her uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney, following his decision on Wednesday to break ranks and vote to convict President Donald Trump on one of the articles of impeachment.

McDaniel’s tweet reflects the views of many Republicans who publicly stood behind Trump ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

“This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last,” she tweeted. “The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump.”

Romney announced in a Senate floor speech Wednesday afternoon that he will vote to convict the President on an abuse of power charge levied by House Democrats, and will vote not guilty on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the President committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did,” the Utah Republican said on the Senate floor. “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”

The former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party has supported Trump since his 2016 election and sided with him over her uncle in the past. In 2019, she slammed the then-senator-elect for writing an op-ed criticizing Trump’s behavior since taking office as “evidence that the President has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

“For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack (Trump) as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive,” she said in a Twitter post at the time.