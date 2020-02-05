Trump will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader at the White House

Politics

President Donald Trump will meet with Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó at the White House on Wednesday.

The newly announced Oval Office meeting comes a day after Guaidó was a surprise guest of Trump’s at the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump will welcome Interim President Juan Guaidó of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the White House,” a White House press statement said. “The visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela and to discuss how we can work with President Guaidó to expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis.”

Last year, the Trump administration recognized Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Trump reiterated that his administration views Nicolás Maduro as a “socialist dictator,” “an illegitimate ruler” and “a tyrant who brutalizes his people.”

“But Maduro’s grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken,” the President added.

Trump also called on Guaidó to tell Venezuelans: “All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom! Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul.”