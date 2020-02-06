New York is the latest blue state targeted by Trump

Politics

President Donald Trump painted a bleak view of American cities defying his immigration authority in his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The next day, his acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced on Fox News that New Yorkers, specifically, would no longer be able to apply for or renew their membership in certain verified traveler programs — the ones that people pay the government for to speed their way through airport security lines.

The reason, Wolf said on Fox News, was that New York’s so-called Green Light law — which makes the undocumented eligible for drivers licenses and also shields some DMV data from the federal government — created a security risk. Without the data, he wrote in a warning letter to New York officials, DHS would be unable to process applications for Global Entry and other preferred traveler programs.

Interestingly, DHS did not include the largest such program, TSA Pre-Check, in the warning letter.

This is either a serious coincidence or the beginning of a new election year push to further split the country over the issue of immigration. It’s also his latest broadside against Democratic-leaning states and territories, which he routinely dismisses or targets with punitive policies.

Trump’s politics have always had a tit-for-tat feel to them. Just a few examples:

Trump has long sought to penalize areas of the country that have defied his efforts to crack down on undocumented immigration. His Justice Department has tried to cut off federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities, an effort currently under review by the courts.

With his grim and debatable picture of runaway crime rates and homicidal immigrants terrorizing the public, Trump sought at his State of the Union address to divide the country in two: there is the America following his lead on immigration and there is the other America providing sanctuary to the undocumented.

“Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians have chosen to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegal aliens,” he said, after rattling off statistics about immigrants with criminal records detained this year by ICE.

While data suggests that, in fact, immigrants are not any more likely to commit crimes than other groups, Trump has long pushed the idea that undocumented immigrants pose a dangerous threat to the country and his point Tuesday was that sanctuary cities are making the country as a whole more dangerous.

The Trump administration has long sought to target cities and states, like New York and California, that object to his efforts to crack down on the undocumented.

As CNN’s Catherine Shoichet reported earlier this year, the West Coast is supportive of these laws and the South is not.

Most of the states that have sanctuary laws are solidly blue. But, and Trump surely knows this, there are some states up for grabs in 2020 that have outlawed sanctuary provisions for their cities. These include Arizona, North Carolina and Florida, which enacted its anti-sanctuary provision in 2019.

It’s not clear what led up to the DHS decision, but the agency has rejected some of Trump’s past ideas to penalize states and cities friendly to immigrants, such as when he suggested letting detainees loose in sanctuary cities.

Back in April he tweeted, “Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.” He added: “The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy — so this should make them very happy!”

Nothing ever came of that proposal from the President but he made sure everyone knew he wanted to hurt the people who opposed him.

Look for more of that as he enters election mode this year and turns more publicly to his favorite subject of immigration.