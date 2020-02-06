Trump plans impeachment victory lap after acquittal
President Donald Trump begins a vindictive victory lap on Thursday, a day after his Senate impeachment acquittal, hoping to use the “not guilty” verdict as a cudgel in his reelection bid.
Trump will speak from the White House at noon during a formal event meant as the final word on the impeachment saga. But few expect the ordeal to fade from view; Trump is stung and angry at being impeached by the House and his allies say it’s unlikely he’ll let it go anytime soon.
He already dove into the fray at an early morning prayer breakfast, holding up newspapers blaring enormous “ACQUITTED!” headlines and launching into an attack on the process.
“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” he said.
He added later: “When they impeach you for nothing, then you’re supposed to like them, it’s not easy folks. I do my best.”
The message wasn’t one of conciliation, apology or regret, which is how the last president to be impeached, Bill Clinton, ended his trial.
Unlike Clinton, Trump will face voters in November. And there are almost no examples from his presidency of admissions he was wrong.
Instead, Trump is showing signs he feels emboldened by the acquittal. After the vote, he tweeted a video meme suggesting he could remain in office for decades to come, a joking affront to his rivals.
Even as some Republican senators acknowledged Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine was wrong, there was little political consequence for Trump since they voted to keep him in office.
The one Republican who voted to convict — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — has been shunned by Trump’s allies. The President’s son even suggested he be evicted from the Republican Party.
The GOP fealty to the President has Trump’s critics worried about where he’ll go next. With no apparent consequence for behavior they see as corrupt, Trump will enter his reelection campaign unchecked and unbound.
He is expected to scale up his politicking in the coming months, starting Monday in New Hampshire on the eve of that state’s first-in-the-nation primary. Aides say Trump is itching to add more rallies to his calendar, and one official said to expect at least one rally a week for the rest of the year. And though much depends on his other commitments, Trump has told aides he wants to eventually return to the pace he kept during the 2016 campaign.
Comments
8 Comments
Quickly kids- before this story gets shut down like all the rest this morning- here’s a beaut we’d all love a crack at- but it’s closed for comments-
https://ktvz.com/politics/2020/02/06/what-comes-next-senators-ponder-how-to-recover-from-impeachment/
Check out that CNN misguided headline- that the “Senators” must ponder how to recover ? Hogwash ! This is now all about how Democrats in the house will recover. The President is feeling empowered- he’s rubbing their Pelosi noses in it- full acquittal- now we go after Hunter- “Where’s Hunter” ? How’s Carter Pages’ lawsuit progressing against Obama’s DOJ ? McConnel is ripping into Pelosi’s public SOTU meltdown by pressing for “Ethics” charges against the angry witch from the west- hey- go back and clean up San fran- say yer prayers for them instead of taking your hostile and failed brand of politics to the rest of America !
Oh yea- Bill Clinton curled up and sucked his thumb in a corner after impeachment- and well he should have- what a national embarrassment. But President Trump- Hell No ! He’s gonna parade that “Peach” around the country to show everyone just how hypocritical these dumbed down dems are.
And Mitt ??? He’s done ! Back to his Mormon farm to plow potatoes and reminisce about what mighta been !
Now- can we get some comments sections unblocked ?
Comments turned on.
Great ! Just in time for “brunch” at the “Brown Bear in a Barrel” truck stop !
Now if I may: Just look at how CNN/Z21 tries to re-litigate this whole sham impeachment nonsense-
A) “Trump will face voters in November. And there are almost no examples from his presidency of admissions he was wrong.”
Gee kiddos- didn’t the whole spectacle prove that he did nothing wrong ? wasn’t that the point of the hearings- the Dems want you to believe they have something- but failed to produce any of it- instead demanding more witnesses- Hogwash ! You had your shot at all the witnesses you wanted in the House !
B) “some Republican senators acknowledged Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine was wrong”
“Wrong” is not a crime ! It is not a felony ! It is an “opinion” ! We know this because the legal scholars have broken it down and explained it all in great detail. I find it completely wrong for Nancy Pelosi to be the speaker of the house- is that a felony ? Many would argue yes- but no it’s not ! Obama bombing sovereign nations is wrong- and a war crime- a felony in the world’s eyes… so where is he today- in jail ?
C)”The one Republican who voted to convict — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — has been shunned by Trump’s allies. The President’s son even suggested he be evicted from the Republican Party”
And rightfully so ! There is no place for revenge politics from the likes of Mitt- who exactly like John McCain failed to succeed the way DJ Trump has- the American people spoke loud and clear in 2016- you either put up- or shut up. Time for Mitt to shut up !
The spoiled child who can do no wrong.
Cripes this drivel isn’t even worth reading-
*The message wasn’t one of conciliation, apology or regret, which is how the last president to be impeached, Bill Clinton, ended his trial.*
Note to America- Bill Clinton was facing 11 felony charges ! President Trump- not a single one ! Contrary to what CNN/Z21 keep peddling- there was no bribery. “Bribery” was never stated as an article for impeachment- there was no Quid Pro Quo- it was never stated either. Instead- the Dumbo’s in the house gave you subjective terms- “abuse and obstruction”… those aren’t felonies ! Those aren’t impeachable offenses- and the Dems knew it.
Time for the Democrat party to shut down and disband- give the Independent party a whack at the piñata !
Gee- it must be almost 9:00 O’clock- and look who’s just showed up. Enjoy your hash browns and eggs did we ?
If you must know, I was up past 1 a.m. on things such as the Bend City Council story. Maybe if you get more sleep you’d be less of … well, you.