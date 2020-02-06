White House announces death of terror leader Qassim al-Rimi
The White House announced Thursday evening that Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of terror group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in an airstrike in Yemen.
CNN reported last week that the US conducted a strike targeting Rimi, who led the terror group’s franchise based in Yemen that has repeatedly expressed interest in conducting attacks targeting the United States, a US official said. The Pentagon did not comment when asked at the time about the report.
The US government had offered a $10 million reward for information on Rimi.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Wow, great news! Surprisingly it’s not front and center, oh yeah Trump is winning. Media can’t give credit where credit is due.
I just saw it for the first time, probably will put it in top stories, but that gets tricky because, FYI, when we add top stories category and it updates from CNN, the category comes off. It’s a balancing act our former web provider dealt with – and now we face on our own.