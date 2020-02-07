Iowa Democratic Party extends deadline for campaigns to ask for recanvass or recount

Politics

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Friday that it was extending the time that campaigns have to call for a recanvass or recount of the Iowa caucuses, further drawing out the chaos that has consumed the state’s caucus process.

The deadline had been noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Friday, but the party said it was moving the deadline to the same time on Monday, giving campaigns three additional days to review the results and decide whether they want to challenge them.

The state party added that campaigns have until Saturday at noon CT/1 p.m. ET to “submit documentary evidence of inconsistencies between the data reported and the records of result for correction.”

This means that the results from Iowa will not be finalized until at least a full week after Iowans across the state caucuses on February 3.

With 100% precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg holds a slim lead over Bernie Sanders in the caucuses. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor leads the Vermont senator by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trail the top two candidates.

Delays in reporting the Iowa results, along with errors in what has been reported, have rocked the Democratic nomination process. Multiple candidates have claimed victory and others have seen their poor performances obscured.

Troy Price, the head of the Iowa Democratic Party, apologized for the issues, primarily the breakdown of the party’s war room on caucus night that left precinct chairs across the state unable to report their results.

But that has done little to quell the concerns of top party officials. Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called for there to be a recanvass on Thursday.

Perez, though, has no role in the initiation of a recanvass process — that has to be done by a presidential campaign. And there is no indication that any campaigns are eager to make that call.

“We’ve got enough of Iowa,” Sanders said during a CNN town hall on Thursday night. “Move on to New Hampshire.”

Buttigieg, too, seemed uninterested in initiating the recanvass process.

Buttigieg said at his own CNN town hall that he would “leave it to the party” to decide on what is necessary.

“What I’ll say is nothing can take away what happened on Monday,” Buttigieg said. “Just an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built and now we’re looking ahead to New Hampshire and beyond.”