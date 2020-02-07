Justice Department notifies four automakers it has dropped antitrust investigation

Politics

The Justice Department notified four major automakers that it has closed an antitrust investigation involving the companies, launched after they rejected the Trump administration’s relaxed air pollution and mileage regulations, a department official told CNN.

The Department of Justice opened the antitrust investigation last year into BMW, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen and after they agreed to meet the tougher standards set by the California Air Resources Board rather than the administration’s rules, which would roll back standards put in place under former President Barack Obama.

Although the California rules would require automakers to build more costly cars, they gave the companies an advantage: The automakers would have to meet only one national standard, rather than one weaker standard for most of the country and one tougher standard for California and 13 other states that follow its rules. Those 14 states account for about 40% of the US population.

