Sanders and Buttigieg to face off in New Hampshire debate as they vie to seize control of Democratic race

The two top finishers in the Iowa caucuses will face off on the debate stage in New Hampshire on Friday as a fierce competition is heating up between them over who should be the Democratic nominee against President Donald Trump.

In the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses both Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had directed their fire at former Vice President Joe Biden — with Sanders drawing out their policy differences and Buttigieg arguing it was time to turn the page and allow the next generation to lead.

But after Biden’s lackluster fourth-place finish, Sanders turned on his younger rival Friday, seeking to paint him as the candidate of the elite.

“Buttigieg has received campaign contributions from over 40 billionaires, from the CEOs of the largest drug companies in this country, from fossil fuel (financiers), from Wall Street,” Sanders said in an interview with CNN. “Do you think that when people receive money from powerful special interests that they’re really going to stand up to those special interests and do what has to be done for the working class in this country? I don’t think so. It doesn’t work that way.”

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is looking for her own comeback in Friday’s ABC debate, tried a version of that critique last year — faulting Buttigieg for not opening up his fundraisers to media throughout most of 2019 and suggesting he would be beholden to big donors.

But the attack from Sanders was sharper and more direct — underscoring that the race is about to take a much more aggressive turn as the candidates look not only to Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire, but also to the upcoming contests in Nevada, South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states.

A new poll out from NBC News and Marist in New Hampshire, which was conducted after the Iowa caucuses, found Sanders topping the field in the Granite State with 25%, closely followed by Buttigieg at 21%. Biden and Warren were tied in a distant third place and no one else rose above single digits.

Buttigieg is the natural target in Friday’s debate. Though he and Sanders were nearly tied in the long-delayed results released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg appears to be benefiting from a much stronger-than-expected finish in the Hawkeye State.

In previous debates, Buttigieg has defended his big dollar donations by arguing that the Democratic nominee must be ready to face Trump, who has already raised eye-popping figures for his reelection campaign. He is also trying to make an issue of the fact that Sanders is being supported by outside groups, which he described as “dark money groups” in an email to supporters.

Biden, who referred to the Iowa results earlier this week as a “gut punch,” has focused on Buttigieg’s lack of political experience, arguing that a race against Trump is no time to take a risk on a political novice.

In an background briefing with reporters before the debate, a Biden aide called attention to Buttigieg’s scant support among minorities, arguing that the former mayor has “an incredibly homogenous electorate.”

The Biden team believes that their candidate will begin turning stronger performances once the contest moves into more diverse states like Nevada and California. But after his embarrassing finish in Iowa, many voters will be taking the measure of his candidacy in Friday’s debate, attempting to determine, as always, who will be the strongest Democrat to go up against Trump.

