Warren explains her wealth tax to 6-week-old baby at stop in New Hampshire

Politics

Elizabeth Warren wants everyone to hear about her wealth tax.

Even a six-week-old baby.

The Massachusetts senator visited Restoration Café here in Manchester on Friday to see two young New Hampshire residents who won a contest to meet her and attend tonight’s Democratic primary debate.

The trio, with Warren sipping on tea and her staff filming their interaction, talked about science and their careers. Warren presented the two winners with a small gift bag with campaign merchandise.

Warren, as every candidate does, began working the coffee shop after the meeting — but quickly made a beeline to the front corner of the café where Heather Mumford was sitting on a couch with her mother, Joan Brodsky, and her six-week old boy, Benjy.

After exchanging pleasantries, Warren picked up the newborn, whose salmon onesie nearly matched the sweater Warren was wearing.

The Massachusetts senator, known for her litany of plans and policy proposals, began whispering to the baby about her universal childcare plan, a proposal that would guarantee child care from birth until the time children enter school and be paid for by a 2% tax on Americans whose net worth exceeds $50 million, with an additional 1% levy on billionaires.

“And all it would take is a 2-cent wealth tax,” she said as she cradled the baby.

Benjy’s mother, who lives in Boston, is in New Hampshire visiting her mother, who lives in the state.

Mumford, who is a Warren supporter, said she “completely forgot” that it was primary season here in the state.

“You have a baby,” she said shrugging, “you know?”