Bernie Sanders holds lead in second release of CNN’s New Hampshire tracking poll

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ lead in New Hampshire continues to hold, according to the second release from a tracking poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for CNN.

The poll, conducted from Wednesday through Saturday, finds Sanders with 28% support to former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s 21%, both holding even with their performance in the previous day’s release. Former Vice President Joe Biden lands at 12%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9%, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 6%, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at 5% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4%.

Saturday’s interviews, which make up roughly a quarter of the poll’s sample, show Klobuchar having her best day in the tracker so far, while Warren had her worst.

Still, the major contours of the race have held steady: Sanders continues to outpace Buttigieg by a wide margin among those who have definitely made up their minds about whom to support, while the two top contenders run about even among those who have yet to commit to a candidate.

Sanders leads by a wide margin among younger likely primary voters, while Buttigieg has opened up a lead among those age 45 and older. Buttigieg edges out his rivals among voters who consider themselves moderate or conservative, while Sanders has a better than 25-point lead among liberals. And Sanders tops the field among those who do not have a college degree, while college graduates split evenly between the two.

Likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State largely expect to see Sanders win the contest on Tuesday, with 57% saying he is most likely to win, well ahead of any other candidate.

Sanders also holds a seven-point edge over Biden as the candidate with the best chance to win in November, edging up from four points in Saturday’s data.

Among those likely to vote in the Republican primary, the numbers have held exactly as they were in Saturday’s poll release: 91% back President Donald Trump, 5% former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

The CNN New Hampshire Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center was conducted February 5 through 8 among a random sample of 384 likely Democratic primary voters and 227 likely Republican primary voters. Results for likely Democratic primary voters have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 5.0 percent. It is plus or minus 6.5 points among likely Republican primary voters.