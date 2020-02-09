Steve Martin: No Oscars winners’ mistakes this year because of ‘new Iowa app’

Politics

It wasn’t long before last week’s counting issues in Iowa became a punchline on Hollywood’s biggest night.

“A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here at the Oscars, where they accidentally read out the wrong name,” Steve Martin said. “And it was nobody’s fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa Caucus app.”

You’ll remember the final award presentation in 2017 as Warren Beatty and and Faye Dunaway presented the nominees for Best Picture. Dunaway read out “La La Land” as the winner, prompting the cast and crew to take the stage before it was made known that “Moonlight” had indeed won the coveted award.

And political watchers will remember last week when an app developed for the Iowa Democratic caucuses ran into issues that caused those reporting results to experience problems.