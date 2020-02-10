Justice Department vetting information on the Bidens from Giuliani, Graham says
The Justice Department has begun vetting information from Ukraine obtained by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday.
Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Graham said Attorney General William Barr told him earlier Sunday that the Justice Department has “created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.”
The Justice Department declined to comment on Graham’s statement Sunday.
Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential political rival, were at the center of the impeachment investigation which ended with the President’s acquittal last week.
The President has repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the Bidens acted improperly in Ukraine. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sunday stressed a heightened caution around the information Giuliani could be collecting, stating that “anybody that has any information coming from Ukraine” should turn it over to the US intelligence committees.
“Any documents coming out of Ukraine against any American — Republican or Democrat — need to be looked at by the intelligence services who has expertise I don’t because Russia is playing us all like a fiddle.”
When pressed if he thought Giuliani was being used by Russia, Graham said “I don’t know.”
“Rudy Giuliani is a well known man. He’s a crime-fighter. He’s loyal to the President. He’s a good lawyer,” Graham said. “But what I’m trying to say to the President and anybody else that the Russians are still up to it. Deterrence is not working.”
Giuliani was a key figure in the events in the impeachment case against Trump.
The former New York City mayor met with multiple current and former Ukrainian officials and businessmen in an effort to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden. And he played a key role in the effort to pressure the Ukrainian government to publicly announce an investigation into the former vice president.
Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, testified that Trump directed him to work with Giuliani as he worked to pressure Ukraine to open the investigation into Biden.
Comments
5 Comments
Giuliani… ’nuff said
Watched snippets of Giuliani with Jessie Waters last night… America’s “new” DOJ needs to take a close hard look at what the good Mayor has in his possession- it’s hard to fake the paper trail of bank transactions involving millions of dollars and three different countries in an attempt to launder money the way the Bidens have.
Rudy is sitting on the smoking gun and he said and showed us as much during the Water’s interview. Joe Biden is probably having some pretty sleepless nights- knowing that he failed to take out trump ! Hillary and Obama have both gone quiet- more reports on Fisa abuse and the illegal spying on all the President’s inner circle will be slowly presented over the next few months- and by the time November rolls around Americans will be given a choice- DJ Trump… or DJ Trump ! Whats it gonna be ?
Note comments were on without any action by me, so this “you turn them off/block them for all politics stories” is untrue.
Maybe we can put all this finger-pointing behind us with a job description for the “Digital Content Director”.
I mean as far as I can tell- you are not responsible for the “content” of the stories being promoted by CNN/Z21.
You are not responsible for opening/closing access to comments on the digital content provided.
You are not tasked with eliminating the large number of personal attacks or off topic rants that are starting to permeate this new site.
All the DCD really does is deny any political affiliation (while promoting CNN propaganda and hate) and make sure the locals don’t drop “F” bombs on each other all day… am I correct ?
As usual, your comment is a mix of truth and fantasy. Very typical. And your constant personal attacks on ME, and many others, make me wish that Barney really WOULD ‘get his wish” and you’d find something better to do with your so valuable time. Until then, I will soldier on, confident that my many friends know just how wrong you are when you slam me in public.
Comments are closed.