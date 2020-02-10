READ: House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s letter to Attorney General Bill Barr
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, on Monday sent Attorney General William Barr the following letter asking him to respond to a series of questions about President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani’s arrangement to provide the Justice Department with information on Ukraine. Read the letter here: cnn.com/2020/02/10/politics/read-nadler-letter-to-barr-ukraine/index.html
The DOJ appears to be the “deep state” with Barr at the helm. It only gets worse and worse with GOPfather’s vindictiveness behind it.