How to watch the New Hampshire primaries tonight

Politics

The results of the first ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election will come Tuesday night in New Hampshire. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch CNN’s coverage.

When do polls close in New Hampshire?

Poll closing times vary statewide. Most polls close at 7 p.m. ET, and all polls will be closed by 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch CNN’s coverage?

CNN’s special coverage will start at 4 p.m. ET, and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The coverage will be available on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast. An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

How many delegates are at stake?

Twenty-four Democratic delegates and 22 Republican delegates are at stake in the New Hampshire primaries.

Who can vote in these primaries?

Registered party members may only vote in their own party’s primary. Independents may vote in either primary. Unregistered voters may register on Election Day for either contest.

Who won the New Hampshire primaries in 2016?

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary by more than 22 points in 2016, after barely losing the Iowa caucuses. Then-candidate Donald Trump won the state’s Republican primary by nearly 20 points that same year.

Who is still running for president?

Eleven candidates are running for the Democratic nomination:

Two candidates are running for the Republican nomination: