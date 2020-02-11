READ: Justice Department’s updated sentencing memo for Trump ally Roger Stone
The DC US Attorney’s Office is still asking a federal judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s former associate Roger Stone to prison, though for “far less” time than the office had asked for a day earlier, the new filing says. The prosecutors decline to say how much time in prison Stone should serve.
Read the full memo here: cnn.com/2020/02/11/politics/roger-stone-sentencing-memo-updated/index.html
