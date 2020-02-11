Report: Man tells police he targeted Trump campaign volunteers because he does not like the President

Politics

The man who police say drove a van through a tent in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, where Trump campaign volunteers were gathered told officers he doesn’t like President Donald Trump, according to newly surfaced redacted arrest report obtained by CNN.

In an interview conducted by police at Gregory Timm’s residence, police say Timm said that before going into the Walmart to get food and a pack of cigarettes, he noticed the tent set up in the parking lot, according to the redacted arrest report by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department. The arrest report, which was filed in the Duval County Court system, describes Timm showing police a video he took of him driving toward the tent with the campaign volunteers standing out front.

In the report police say the video cuts out prior to Timm actually striking the tent, and officers describe Timm as being upset that the video ended before “the good part.” After showing the video to the officers, Timm advised them that “he does not like President Trump.” According to the arrest report, Timm goes on to say, “It’s like someone s–tting on your grave” — what Timm was referencing was unclear due to redactions in the report.

Timm does not presently have an attorney of record. Timm’s arraignment is scheduled for March 3, so no plea has been entered at this time.