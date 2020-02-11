Trump says he didn’t ask Justice Department to change Stone sentencing recommendations

Politics

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he did not ask the Justice Department to change its sentencing recommendation for former campaign associate Roger Stone.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters he thought the initial recommendation was ridiculous and an insult.

He declined to say whether he was considering a pardon for Stone, who was convicted on seven charges last year, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.

He tweeted early Tuesday morning that the sentence recommendation was a “horrible and very unfair situation.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.