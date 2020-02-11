US seeking to announce a deal with Taliban as soon as this week, officials say

Politics

The Trump administration is seeking to announce a deal to deescalate violence with the Afghan Taliban as soon as this week, according to two US defense officials familiar with the discussions.

The prospective deal is being described as a “reduction in violence announcement,” which would call for a ceasefire period between the coalition and the Taliban, with hopes of a peace deal being reached in the near future.

The US is aiming for a peace deal to help execute President Donald Trump’s desire to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. The first step is expected to reduce the current level of troops from 12-13,000 to 8,600.

The officials caution there is deep skepticism on whether the plan is feasible given the Taliban negotiators cannot guarantee all Taliban fighters across Afghanistan would abide by the terms. The Taliban chain of command is loose in some areas.

US officials are also concerned that ISIS affiliate, ISIS-Khorasan would take advantage of the agreement by encouraging younger Taliban members to join its fight against the US.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani tweeted on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told him about a Taliban proposal to bring a “significant and enduring reduction in violence” in Afghanistan, which Ghani says he welcomes.

The State Department has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

