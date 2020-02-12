Chairman of Iowa Democratic Party resigns after caucus catastrophe

Politics

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price resigned on Wednesday, according to a statement from the party.

“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night,” he wrote in a letter to members of the State Central Committee. “As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.

While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult.”

His resignation comes more than a week since the Iowa caucuses, marred by faulty technology and arcane rules, descended into chaos.

The state’s treasured first-in-the-nation contest fell into turmoil as the reporting methods for the nearly 1,700 precincts broke down, halting the emergence of a clear winner and forcing a slow rollout of partial results.

It took the party days to release the full count of votes and multiple campaigns highlighted errors in those counts after they were released, prompting the state party to agree to a partial recanvass of the results.

Price said in his letter he would be calling an emergency meeting of the State Central Committee Saturday to elect an interim chair who will oversee the completion of the recanvass and recount process “and begin the process of healing our party.”

“Our paramount goal must remain to elect Democrats at all levels of office that will bring the voice of the people to our government.”

Price’s decision to resign is likely welcome news to some Iowa Democratic Party officials and different Democratic campaigns who have assailed him throughout the disordered release of results and repeatedly questioning the transparency of the process.

In a call with Democratic campaign senior advisers after the caucus, Price sought to defend the process, arguing that the delay in reporting results stemmed from the party’s desire to “ensure the integrity of the process.”

But that did not quell concerns from a host of campaigns.

When Price began to said the delay was caused by a “reporting issue,” Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to Bernie Sanders’ campaign, called the excuse “bogus” and said, if true, “the whole process has been a fraud for 100 years.”

Price went on to apologize for the delay in results, but stressed that “the raw data is secure.”

“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. “As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.”

The Iowa Democratic Party said on Wednesday that they will begin their partial recanvass on Sunday and expect the process to last for two days.

Price ended his letter by stating “With my decision, I hope the party can regain the trust of those we lost and turn our attention to what is most important — winning in November.”

