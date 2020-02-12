READ: Roger Stone’s motion for a new trial

Politics

Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser to President Donald Trump, made a request for a new trial under seal, arguing his case should be reheard because one of the jurors should not have been allowed to be on the panel, according to a partially redacted order.

A federal judge has denied Stone’s request, according to a notice from the court Wednesday.

Read Stone’s motion for a new trial here: cnn.com/2020/02/12/politics/read-roger-stone-motion-for-new-trial/index.html