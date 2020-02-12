READ: Roger Stone’s motion for a new trial
Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser to President Donald Trump, made a request for a new trial under seal, arguing his case should be reheard because one of the jurors should not have been allowed to be on the panel, according to a partially redacted order.
A federal judge has denied Stone’s request, according to a notice from the court Wednesday.
Using Stone’s argument to exclude potential jurors, only about a half dozen senators would have been left for the impeachment trial. And the GOPfather would have also been convicted of jury tampering.