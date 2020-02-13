DC federal court chief judge: ‘Public criticism or pressure is not a factor’ after Trump ripped proposed sentence for Roger Stone

Politics

The top judge on the Washington, DC, federal district court said Thursday that judges in the federal court will not be influenced by public criticism after tweets sent earlier this week by President Donald Trump over the sentencing recommendation for his former adviser, Roger Stone.

“The Judges of this Court base their sentencing decisions on careful consideration of the actual record in the case before them; the applicable sentencing guidelines and statutory factors; the submissions of the parties, the Probation Office and victims; and their own judgment and experience,” said DC District Court Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell. “Public criticism or pressure is not a factor.”

It’s yet another instance of the federal court system asserting its independence in the wake of a furor stirred up by Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts has previously rebuked the President after he asserted that federal judges were politically biased against him, and other federal judges have also made public statements that their branch of the government is independent of the political mire that often grips the other two branches.

Howell is the chief judge of the court where Judge Amy Berman Jackson sits. Jackson is set to sentence Stone next Thursday.

Four federal prosecutors resigned from the Stone case earlier this week after the Justice Department backed off its initial sentencing recommendation, which had called for seven to nine years in prison. That initial recommendation led Trump to tweet his criticisms of prosecutors working on the case, calling it a “horrible and very unfair situation.”

Trump also called the sentencing recommendation “ridiculous” and an “insult to our country.”

“I thought it was a disgraceful recommendation,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Tuesday, claiming he did not direct the Justice Department to change its sentencing recommendation. “They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Howell’s comments come on the same day that Judge Thomas Griffith of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals made oblique commentary about the political climate in a short speech at a ceremony at the courthouse in Washington.

Griffith applauded Judge Merrick Garland for protecting the rule of law, noting that it “needs protection from partisans and demagogues.” He was speaking at the ceremony for Garland to pass his gavel as chief judge over to the next Circuit Chief, Judge Sri Srinivasan.

Garland’s remarks were apolitical, as was a letter read at the ceremony from Roberts thanking Garland for his service. Nearly every federal judge from the district and circuit courts in Washington attended the ceremony, including Howell and Jackson.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.