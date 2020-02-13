US and Taliban have ‘negotiated a proposal for a seven day reduction in violence,’ Pentagon chief says

Politics

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced Thursday that the US and the Afghan Taliban “have negotiated a proposal for a seven day reduction in violence.”

“The United States and the Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a seven day reduction in violence. I’m here today consulting with Allies about this proposal and we’ve had a series of productive bilateral and collective meetings about the path forward,” Esper said, speaking from NATO headquarters.

“We’ve said all along that the best if not only solution in Afghanistan is a political agreement. Progress has been made on this front, and will have more to report on that soon, I hope,” he added.

Esper said the proposal will be conditions based.

“It is our view that seven days, for now, is sufficient, but in all things our approach to this process will be conditions-based. I will say it again: conditions-based so it will be a continual evaluative process as we move forward, if move forward,” he said.

CNN reported earlier this week that the Trump administration is seeking to announce a deal to deescalate violence with the Taliban as soon as this week, according to two US defense officials familiar with the discussions.

The prospective deal is being described as a “reduction in violence announcement,” which would call for a ceasefire period between the coalition and the Taliban, with hopes of a peace deal being reached in the near future.

The US is aiming for a peace deal to help execute President Donald Trump’s desire to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. The first step is expected to reduce the current level of troops from 12-13,000 to 8,600.

Asked Wednesday about the prospect of reducing the number of US forces in Afghanistan in the country, Esper said he was confident that would happen.

“We have said consistently based on the recommendations of the commanders in the field that we are comfortable going down to an 8,600 number because we are confident we can accomplish our tasks at that number,” he said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.