White House extends national emergency on the southern border

Politics

President Donald Trump will extend his national emergency on the US-Mexico border for another year, according to a notice submitted to the Federal Register on Thursday.

The notice comes nearly a year after Trump declared a national emergency in order to secure funding to build his signature wall. The move paved the way for Trump to unlock billions of dollars in federal funds to construct additional barriers on the southern border, bypassing Congress after lawmakers refused to meet his multi-billion-dollar fund request.

This is the first time the White House has renewed the emergency, which it plans to extend “beyond” February.

The extension allows the administration to continue dipping into Pentagon funds, which the administration is continuing to rely upon to complete hundreds of miles of wall.

On Thursday, Defense Department officials notified lawmakers that the department would divert $3.83 billion from various Pentagon accounts to fund border wall construction, according to a congressional aide familiar with the funding.

While arrests on the southern border remain high, the situation along the border has changed from when Trump initially announced his national emergency declaration. In January, Border Patrol apprehended around 29,000 people at the southern border, compared to nearly 48,000 migrants in January of last year, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The notice submitted to the Federal Register acknowledges that while the executive branch has taken steps to address issues cited in the emergency, “further action is needed to address the humanitarian crisis and to control unlawful migration and the flow of narcotics and criminals across the southern border of the United States.”

Still, Trump’s national emergency declaration continues to face legal challenges. While lower courts have blocked the use of funds, some appellate courts have ruled in the administration’s favor. In January, for example, a federal appeals court allowed the administration to use a certain set of Defense Department funds for the construction of the border wall after a lower court blocked the administration from using them.

As of February 7, the administration has completed construction of approximately 119 miles — the majority of which has been replacing old barrier with new, enhanced wall systems, according to US Customs and Border Protection. Trump said at his State of the Union address last week that he intends to complete “over 500 miles” by early 2021.