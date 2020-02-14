Chinese national sentenced to 6 months in prison for resisting an officer at Mar-a-Lago

Politics

A Chinese woman who was acquitted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was sentenced to six months in prison for resisting an officer during the incident in December.

Lu Jing was sentenced in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

In an emotional plea, Lu addressed the judge with the use of a Mandarin interpreter, asking for a light sentence because this was her first offense and explained that she “made a mistake” because she was not aware of American law.

“My life is not perfect any more. This crime will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Lu said emotionally.

Lu has been in custody since December 18 and will receive credit for 59 days for time served, according to the judge. She was also ordered to pay $373 in fines, fees and court costs.

The judge ended the sentencing hearing by letting Lu know that “she absolutely, positively may not go near Mar-a-Lago.”

Officials said last year that during the December incident, Lu trespassed on the resort and was asked to leave by security. She then returned to the premises and began to take photos when Palm Beach Police Department responded and arrested her, according to Michael Ogrodnick, a spokesman for the department.

She was charged with one count of “loitering or prowling” and one count of resisting an officer without violence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in her first court appearance in December. A Florida jury found her not guilty on Wednesday of trespassing on Trump’s property, but convicted her on the second charge of resisting an officer.

The President was not at the property at the time of the incident.

Lu is the second Chinese national who has been accused of breaching security at Mar-a-Lago in the past year.

Yujing Zhang trespassed at the Florida resort in March 2019 and was found guilty in November of unlawfully entering a restricted zone and making false statements to a federal officer.

There is no apparent connection between the two women.