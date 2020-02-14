Roger Stone makes another request for a new trial after tumultuous week

Politics

Roger Stone on Friday appears to have asked again for a new trial, according to his court case’s docket and an update from the judge.

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson acknowledged that the former adviser to President Donald Turmp has asked again for a new trial, and the Justice Department has yet to respond to the request. More details about his request aren’t yet available and related court filings are still under seal.

Previously, Jackson refused to grant Stone a new trial following his assertion that an IRS lawyer who read about his case couldn’t be an unbiased juror.

Since then, Stone’s team has taken issue with his jury’s foreperson stating publicly she supported the four prosecutors who recommended a seven to nine year sentence for him, and then quit the case when the Justice Department downgraded that ask.

All jurors in the Stone case were vetted for potential bias by the judge, Stone’s defense team and prosecutors before the trial began.

Jackson is set to sentence Stone next Thursday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.